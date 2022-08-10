SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,149,000 after buying an additional 75,643 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. 6,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,884. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

