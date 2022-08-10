SCP Investment LP Sells 3,600 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SCP Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

