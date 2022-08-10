Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.87. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Kadant stock opened at $189.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average of $192.47. Kadant has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

