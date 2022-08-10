SEEN (SEEN) Achieves Market Cap of $527,999.50

SEEN (SEEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $527,999.50 and approximately $296.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00068473 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus.

Buying and Selling SEEN

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.