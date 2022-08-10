Sentivate (SNTVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37,812.00

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $37,812.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00037058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064732 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

