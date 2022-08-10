Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $344.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.73 and a 200-day moving average of $347.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

