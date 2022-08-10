Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.12. 6,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,539. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.54 and its 200-day moving average is $222.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

