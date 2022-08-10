Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 245,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,483,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,903,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,830,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

