Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,936,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,044,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.