Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.08. 8,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,225. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.