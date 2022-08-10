Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.92. 23,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,079. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

