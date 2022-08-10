Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 224,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 100,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

