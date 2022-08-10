Sepio Capital LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.