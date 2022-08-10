Sepio Capital LP Has $1.07 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,541,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 709,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

