Sepio Capital LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,892 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

