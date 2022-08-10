Sepio Capital LP Has $1.30 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $9,523,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average of $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

