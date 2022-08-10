Sepio Capital LP Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

