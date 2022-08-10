Sepio Capital LP Has $911,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

IDEX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.30. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

