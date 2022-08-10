Sepio Capital LP Invests $701,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 70,218 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 6.9 %

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $67.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

