Sepio Capital LP Purchases 3,063 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

