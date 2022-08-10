Sepio Capital LP Sells 783 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,615,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

