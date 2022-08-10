Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

Pool Stock Down 3.1 %

Pool stock opened at $369.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

