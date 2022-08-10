Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Price Performance
Shares of SEPL traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 123.50 ($1.49). 323,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,510. Seplat Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 68.33 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.76 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.25. The stock has a market cap of £721.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.57.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
