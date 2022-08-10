Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SEPL traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 123.50 ($1.49). 323,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,510. Seplat Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 68.33 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.76 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.25. The stock has a market cap of £721.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.57.

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

