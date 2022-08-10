ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $175,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.80.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $487.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 535.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock worth $15,196,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

