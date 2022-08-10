Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

SESN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sesen Bio

SESN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

