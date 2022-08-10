Shaw Communications Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

SJR.B stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.50. 307,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$33.42 and a 1-year high of C$39.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJR.B shares. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 target price on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.92.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Stories

