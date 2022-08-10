Shiba Inu Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.81 billion and approximately $440.87 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014621 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00039328 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
