Shift4 Payments, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shift4 Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. 25,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,350. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.