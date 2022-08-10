Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Shinsei Bank Trading Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.
Shinsei Bank Company Profile
Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, public corporations, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; corporate loans, finance for start-up, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance, renewable energy finance, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, sustainable finance/impact finance, M&A related finance, and specialty finance; and loan syndication.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinsei Bank (SKLKY)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinsei Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinsei Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.