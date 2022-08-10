Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $22.97

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $24.82. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 28,143 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 506.40 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $14,494,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $12,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.