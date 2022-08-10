Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 50,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,086% from the average daily volume of 4,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Shoprite Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Shoprite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

