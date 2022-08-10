Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Drops By 77.5%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the July 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGFMF. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

AGF Management Trading Up 1.7 %

AGFMF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

