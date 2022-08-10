Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Decreases By 98.3%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the July 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of AMADY stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. 49,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

