Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Rises By 270.5%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 270.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AnPac Bio-Medical Science

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANPC traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,105. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

