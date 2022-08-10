Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Increases By 300.0%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEUGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTEU remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Wednesday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 32.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

