Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Increases By 1,606.5%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 1,606.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 265,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,283. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

