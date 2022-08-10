Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Drops By 89.8%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ CETXP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,182. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96.
About Cemtrex
