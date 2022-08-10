Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Increases By 5,166.7%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 5,166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

E.On Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EONGY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 115,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,772. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EONGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.