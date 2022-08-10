Short Interest in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW) Decreases By 71.4%

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.50.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

