Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Grows By 2,800.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

Shares of HLTOY remained flat at $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $926.02 million during the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

