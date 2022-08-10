Short Interest in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Declines By 66.8%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the July 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 33,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.54 per share, for a total transaction of 517,668.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,580,862 shares in the company, valued at 55,646,595.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.54 per share, with a total value of 517,668.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,580,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.95 per share, for a total transaction of 986,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,487,471 shares in the company, valued at 52,137,691.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 123,579 shares of company stock worth $1,873,749.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,630,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NXDT traded up 0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 16.80. 302,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.35. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 12.80 and a 1 year high of 17.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Further Reading

