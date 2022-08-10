Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Increases By 155.6%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Salzgitter Price Performance
SZGPY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.16.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.60 ($29.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
