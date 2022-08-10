Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Grows By 4,348.5%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 4,348.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWDBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,116. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Stories

