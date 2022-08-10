Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Expands By 450.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,386.67.

TPRKY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

