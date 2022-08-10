Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Drops By 69.8%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 8,482 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,369.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,498.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

