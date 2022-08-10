Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Expands By 5,000.0%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

UBSFY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 26,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,277. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.