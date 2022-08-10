Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Rises By 633.3%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.0 %

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06.

