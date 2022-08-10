Shyft Network (SHFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.48 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $46,075.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,935.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00063353 BTC.

About Shyft Network

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,168,360 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

