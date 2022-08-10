Signal Hill Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 10th (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Signal Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 10th. Signal Hill Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHLU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signal Hill Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,860,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,246,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,497,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,697,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

