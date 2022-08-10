Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

